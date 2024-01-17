Zolli Candy has announced it is releasing the world’s first zero-sugar gum pop. Zolli Gum PopZ are set to hit retail shelves this month.

“Being the first company to do anything is exciting, but we are especially proud to create a smile-saving treat that tastes so good and that everyone can enjoy,” says Zolli Candy Founder Alina Morse. “Blowing bubbles while supporting healthy smiles with Zolli Gum PopZ has been a dream for over five years. We have worked tirelessly to perfect these for everyone to love and share.”

While going into the second half of her freshman year of college, Morse continues to redefine what it means to be an entrepreneur and push the limits of zero-sugar products with the launch of her latest product to her growing line of delicious zero-sugar candy everyone can enjoy.

Zolli Gum PopZ debuts as part of a double strawberry with bubble-making zero-sugar gum inside and zero-sugar hard candy outside that is crunchy, chewy, and bursting with natural fruit flavor.

Zolli Gum PopZ join Zolli Candy’s line of delicious candies that reportedly are the No. 1 sugar-free candy sold on Amazon, in in the top 50 of all candy and chocolate on the site and named by Inc Magazine for four years straight as America’s Fastest Growing Candy Company, giving industry experts reason to wonder if only a kid could make healthy candy a category leader.

Zolli Candy also sells:

Zollipops, the No. 2 best-selling sugar-free hard candy and lollipops

Zaffi Keto Taffy, the No. 2 best-selling sugar-free chewy candy

Zolli Keto Pops

Zolli Drops

Zaffi Taffy

Zolli PB Cups

Zolli Carmalez

Zolli Gummeez

Zolli Ball PopZ

In addition to the company site and Amazon, Zolli Candy products can be found at brick-and-mortar retailers including Whole Foods, Walmart, Dollar General, and more.