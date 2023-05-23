Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is celebrating 30 years of giving forward in 2023 by announcing 30 donations to empowering organizations that protect species, habitats, and humanity. Since 1993, the premium chocolate brand has responsibly sourced ingredients, supported fair trade, prioritized sustainability, and given forward 10% of annual net profits to conservation efforts all around the globe.

Over the last 30 years, ESC has remained passionate about creating authentic chocolate with real, health-conscious ingredients and no mysterious sweeteners or additives. The brand's portfolio now spans 46 products that include 3-oz. chocolate bars, single serve grab-n-go bars, and baking chips. Never wavering on its quality and sustainability practices, ESC products not only taste good but make a true impact on the world.

"For three decades we have been 'doing good better' by crafting premium chocolate and working with meaningful partners to create a positive impact on the world around us," stated Curt Vander Meer, CEO, Endangered Species Chocolate. "To celebrate our 30th anniversary, we wanted to amplify our efforts by announcing additional donations to our charity partners to help further their impressive efforts."

Throughout 2023, ESC will provide monetary donations to charities including SEE Turtles, One Tree Planted, and Saving The Blue. In the past, it has donated to Diane Fossey Gorilla Fund, Xerces Foundation, and See Turtles to create relationships with organizations that align with their mission of protecting habitats and humanity.

"Support from Endangered Species Chocolate has been critical to our efforts to save sea turtles around the world, without their funding, our organization would not exist," shared Brad Nahill, president and co-founder, SEE Turtles. "Their support has helped us to support important turtle nesting beaches, address the illegal tortoiseshell trade, reduce plastic on sea turtle beaches, and much more."

"We are thrilled to be one of the 30 organizations ESC will be giving to this year as part of their 30th Anniversary. Their donation will go towards our Caribbean Reef Shark project which we started in 2022 to better understand their movement ecology and role within coral reef ecosystems," shared Annie Guttridge, president, Saving the Blue. "We are grateful for organizations like ESC that understand the importance of giving back."

For more information about Endangered Species Chocolate or to purchase the bars visit chocolatebar.com.