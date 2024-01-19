CandyRific has added another fan-favorite Marvel superhero, the Hulk, to its line of Avengers-themed character fans. The Hulk character fan is available in the new Marvel’s Avengers 12-count assorted tray, which includes three Hulk, two Captain America, two Iron Man, two Black Panther, and three Spider-Man-inspired fans.

The fan enables consumers to keep cool while enjoying fruit-flavored sweet treats. The new Hulk character fan provides a puff of cool air when the button on the handle is pushed; it also lights up. Each fan includes 0.53 oz. of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (with natural flavors and colors). The Hulk character fans are available now at various retailers. The MSRP for each fan is $5.99.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations incorporating popular licensed brands. According to the company, all products have a high perceived value, are merchandised in colorful displays, and are popular with collectors.

