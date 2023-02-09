CandyRific has added another Super Hero to its line of Marvel’s Avengers-themed character fans with its latest, Doctor Strange. The Doctor Strange character fan is available in the new Marvel’s Avengers Assorted Tray and the New Power Panel for off shelf display.

The new Doctor Strange character fan provides a puff of cool air when its button is pushed and it also lights up. Each fan includes 0.53-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Doctor Strange character fans will be available spring 2023 for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

CandyRific sells candy and novelty product combinations utilizing popular licensed brands. Its portfolio includes Warner Bros., Universal Brand Development, M&M’S, Skittles, and Marvel brands. The company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the U.S. and distributors in almost every major market in the world. Retailers interested in CandyRific novelties can call 502-893-3626, or visit candyrific.com.