Sweet Vegan Chocolates NYC is an award-winning vegan chocolate company, founded and led by Chef Andrea Young. The woman-owned small business in the heart of Harlem continues to be New York City’s top ranked plant-based chocolates, with over 18 unique flavors and more being developed. All of its chocolates are vegan, allergen-friendly, and made with no fillers, no preservatives, and no artificial additives.

Its Valentine's Day Chocolate Collection includes:

Hearts Desire: Midnight Passion vegan chocolates, wrapped individually in a red heart box with a handwritten note tucked in a satin ribbon. Price range: $47.99-$79.99

Chocolate Promises: 20 Piece Valentine’s Vegan Chocolate Assortment. Five pieces each of four flavors. Energizing Expresso, Midnight Passion, Luscious Lemon, and Spicy Ginger.

Sweet Vegan's roots trace back to Indiana, where she learned the art of baking from her grandmother. Embracing inclusivity, fostering personal connections, and promoting a sustainable, healthy world are the core values driving Sweet Vegan's mission—one chocolate at a time.