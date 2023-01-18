Hershey is bringing back some seasonal favorites and introducing a bevy of new treats to help consumers celebrate both Valentine's Day and Easter this year.

Among the new Valentine's Day treats are Hershey's Milk Chocolate Heart Bars, Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Rolo Creamy Caramels, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups-Shaped Gift Box. The season of love also calls for the return of favorites such as Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate Heart Shaped Box and Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts.

New candies include:

Hershey's KISSES Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor (7- or 9-oz. bag): Hershey's KISSES Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavored candies offers a combination of creamy milk chocolate with a strawberry-flavored center. The Valentine's Hershey's KISSES flavor is available for a limited time this season in a 7-oz. and 9-oz. bag wrapped in strawberry-red foils.

"Valentine's Day is the perfect time to celebrate friends and loved ones by showering them with love and their favorite treats to show how much you care," said Brian Jones, senior associate brand manager, Valentine's Day, at The Hershey Company. "We're thrilled to help consumers share their love for others on Valentine's Day through classic products such as Reese's and Rolo, as well as through our new innovations such as Hershey's KISSES Chocolate Dipped Strawberry."

Hershey is also introducing Easter treats such as Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs, Almond Joy Snack Size, Hershey's Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milk Chocolate and Caramello XL Bars alongside seasonal classics from Cadbury and Reese's.

The new Easter lineup includes:

Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs (7- or 8-oz. bag): The new bright Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs include red, orange, yellow, green, and blue-colored eggs, with a crisp sugar shell. Available for a limited time only during this season.

"We've brought back seasonal favorites such as Cadbury Royal Dark Chocolate Mini Eggs and Reese's Peanut Butter Bunnies and introduced familiar delights like snack-sized Almond Joy in brand new festive packaging to assist in filling homes with sweetness this Easter," said Stephen Tiemeyer, senior associate brand manager, Easter, at The Hershey Company. "It's always fun to provide products to help the Easter Bunny stock baskets and for families to make this time of year even more magical."

For more information on the new and returning innovations and recipe inspiration, visit hersheyland.com.