For Valentine's Day week, Pinkbox Doughnuts is offering more than a dozen options for consumers, including some new flavors and some returning. The lineup includes:
- Valentine’s Pee Weez – Glazed pink velvet cake with Valentine’s sprinkles
- Unicorn Flirt – White frosted glazed pink velvet cake topped with Valentine’s unicorn décor
- Valentine’s Ring – Pink frosted doughnut topped with Valentine’s sprinkles
- It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and Valentine’s décor
- Sweetheart Bar – Pink frosted raised bar topped with candy hearts
- Valentine’s Sup Shorty – Glazed doughnut stuffed with fresh glazed strawberries and pink cream
- Valentine’s Pinky – Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in pink icing with candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor
- Valentine’s Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor
- Text Me – Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Text Me” décor
- Valentine Velvet – Pink velvet ol’ fashioned doughnut
- QT Pie Heart – Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “QT Pie” décor
- Eat Me Heart – Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Eat Me” décor
- Lovin Fudgy Wudgy – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with Valentine’s sprinkles
- XO – Pink frosted “XO” with Valentine sprinkles
- Vegan Heart – Light pink frosted vegan heart doughnut with red sprinkles
- Pink Face DoughCro – Pink frosted croissant doughnut topped with pink whip
The Valentine’s Day doughnuts will be available for pre-sale online and in all Pinkbox Doughnuts stores through February 14.
“Valentine’s Day is all about showing your love, and what better way than with a sweet treat from Pinkbox Doughnuts that is sure to make your sweetheart smile,” says Judith Perez Siegel, EVP of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “Our doughnuts are made with love every day, but this Valentine’s Day lineup offers some of our cutest and most creative designs with various flavors for every heart’s desire.”