For Valentine's Day week, Pinkbox Doughnuts is offering more than a dozen options for consumers, including some new flavors and some returning. The lineup includes:

Valentine’s Pee Weez – Glazed pink velvet cake with Valentine’s sprinkles

– Glazed pink velvet cake with Valentine’s sprinkles Unicorn Flirt – White frosted glazed pink velvet cake topped with Valentine’s unicorn décor

– White frosted glazed pink velvet cake topped with Valentine’s unicorn décor Valentine’s Ring – Pink frosted doughnut topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

– Pink frosted doughnut topped with Valentine’s sprinkles It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and Valentine’s décor

– White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and Valentine’s décor Sweetheart Bar – Pink frosted raised bar topped with candy hearts

– Pink frosted raised bar topped with candy hearts Valentine’s Sup Shorty – Glazed doughnut stuffed with fresh glazed strawberries and pink cream

– Glazed doughnut stuffed with fresh glazed strawberries and pink cream Valentine’s Pinky – Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in pink icing with candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor

– Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in pink icing with candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor Valentine’s Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor

– Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor Text Me – Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Text Me” décor

– Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Text Me” décor Valentine Velvet – Pink velvet ol’ fashioned doughnut

– Pink velvet ol’ fashioned doughnut QT Pie Heart – Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “QT Pie” décor

– Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “QT Pie” décor Eat Me Heart – Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Eat Me” décor

– Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Eat Me” décor Lovin Fudgy Wudgy – Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

– Chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with Valentine’s sprinkles XO – Pink frosted “XO” with Valentine sprinkles

– Pink frosted “XO” with Valentine sprinkles Vegan Heart – Light pink frosted vegan heart doughnut with red sprinkles

– Light pink frosted vegan heart doughnut with red sprinkles Pink Face DoughCro – Pink frosted croissant doughnut topped with pink whip

The Valentine’s Day doughnuts will be available for pre-sale online and in all Pinkbox Doughnuts stores through February 14.

“Valentine’s Day is all about showing your love, and what better way than with a sweet treat from Pinkbox Doughnuts that is sure to make your sweetheart smile,” says Judith Perez Siegel, EVP of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “Our doughnuts are made with love every day, but this Valentine’s Day lineup offers some of our cutest and most creative designs with various flavors for every heart’s desire.”

