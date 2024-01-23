Tony’s Chocolonely, the impact company sweetening the chocolate industry by fighting to end exploitation in cocoa, has launched its new snacking range: Lil’ Bits. This new format allows chocolate lovers to indulge by the handful, enjoying a mix of ingredient combinations in each bite. Despite their size, Lil’ Bits creates a big impact for cocoa farmers who are paid a fair price for their cocoa, enabling a living income.

Tony’s Chocolonely’s Lil’ Bits feature chewy and crunchy cores covered in a chunky layer of sustainably sourced chocolate for an impactful chocolate experience. Inspired by some of Tony's fan-favorite bar flavors, chocolate lovers can try out these Lil’ Bits editions with various flavor combinations in each pouch:

Milk chocolate caramel sea salt & cookie mix with crunchy caramel and delicate cookies wrapped in thick milk chocolate

Triple chocolate mix with layers of creamy milk, white and dark chocolate

Milk chocolate s’mores mix with chewy marshmallow and flakey graham crackers wrapped in thick milk chocolate

Easy to grab by the handful, Lil’ Bits are perfect for sharing or treating oneself. Next to Tony’s classic bars, Tiny's and limitededition offerings, this marks a permanent new category introduction for the global impact brand. Fans can try Lil’ Bits for themselves starting January 23rd at Whole Foods and online at Tony’s Chocoshop.





Making life sweeter for everyone

With a mission to make all chocolate 100% free from exploitation, Tony’s Chocolonely demonstrates that making delicious and responsibly sourced chocolate can go hand-in-hand.

Right now, there are 1.56 million children in child labor on cocoa farms in West Africa. Poverty is the root cause of illegal labor in cocoa. To escape the poverty cycle, cocoa farmers need to earn a living income. Tony’s Chocolonely pays the Living Income Reference Price (LIRP) for their cocoa, which enables a living income for cocoa farmers by paying 18–44% on top of what most other brands pay for their cocoa.

By paying farmers a price that enables a living income, Tony’s Chocolonely works to eliminate illegal labor, bit by bit.

“We’re super excited to make the move into this new category,” says Tony’s Product Development Specialist Non-Bars Eva Wieleman. “To challenge big players by showing them that similar products can be made differently and to drive impact in our own supply chain by diversifying our assortment: the more cocoa we source for new products, the more premium we pay farmers, enabling a living income.”

Tony’s Chocolonely is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.