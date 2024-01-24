Brabender GmbH & Co. KG will exhibit at ProSweets Cologne from January 28–31, for the third time in a row. This year, however, it is not exhibiting alone, but together with Anton Paar Germany GmbH, which is also part of the Anton Paar parent company. In August last year, Anton Paar, based in Graz (Austria), acquired the German company Brabender, which will be integrated into the Anton Paar Group as Anton Paar TorqueTec GmbH. The group is now presenting its product portfolio of measuring and process technology devices for quality control and the development of confectionery and snack products at the ProSweets supplier trade fair in Hall 10.1, Stand D041.

Applicaitons for the confectionery and snack sector

Brabender has always been known for its measurement and lab-scale extrusion technology used in the grain, flour, starch, bakery and pasta industries. However, the company's large product portfolio is also suitable for applications in the confectionery and snack food sector: "Our equipment is versatile, serving purposes such as ingredient and process quality control, as well as aiding in the formulation development for various products like flips, candy laces, cookie fillings, or chocolate. Starch plays a significant role in the extrusion process of flips or candy laces, for instance", says Matthias Mayser, head of food and feed application laboratory at Brabender.

Brabender GmbH & Co. KG will show the TwinLab-F 20/40 twin-screw extruder for product and process development on a laboratory scale, the ViscoQuick and Convimeter II, laboratory and process viscometers and the Moisture Tester MT-CA.

The viscometer Brabender ViscoQuick is suitable for characterizing chocolate raw materials: "The ViscoQuick determines the crystallization behaviour of raw materials under shear as well as their rheological properties. Key raw materials from chocolate production include cocoa butter, cocoa masses and nut-based masses,” explains Mayser. The ViscoQuick’s quick measurement method carries out starch-based standard measurements in ten minutes.

The Convimeter II enables viscosity measurement and process control in the production and development of liquids and pastes. It can therefore be used in the chocolate industry for all liquid or pasty raw materials or intermediate products. Moreover it is also possible to measure cookie fillings. Brabender has incorporated the experience gained from the Convimeter II, which has been tried and tested for almost 60 years, into the development, so that the latest evaluation technology meets solid material and production quality.

The Modulyzer measuring systems from Anton Paar are also capable of verifying the consistency of chocolate: The series of instruments is suitable for testing the quality of raw materials and flavors and can measure the yield point of chocolate, for example.

Nevertheless, it also serves for discerning an extensive array of materials, ranging from liquids (such as oil, emulsions, syrup) to viscoelastic substances (like molasses, melted chocolate, pudding) and solids (including food powder, cookies). This indicates that all essential parameters, including density, refractive index, and optical rotation, are recorded in a single measuring cycle.