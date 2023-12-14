Nerds will be attending The Big Game—in the form of a commercial—on Sunday, February 11. The commercial is also a first for Ferrara, Nerds' parent company.

The 30-second commercial is expected to air during the second quarter and will not only feature a fresh look at the Nerds characters, but will engage all the senses. Efforts kicked off in November, with in-store displays where fans can find Nerds, Sweetarts, and Trolli big game displays at retailers nationwide and purchase packs of Nerds Gummy Clusters and learn how to enter for chance to win a trip to the Big Game in 2025.

Digitas Chicago created the spot and it will be supported by the following agencies:

Public Relations: Golin

Paid Media: Mindshare

Shopper: AUC

Nerds has grown from $50 million to half a billion in annual retail sales in just five years. For the past 40 years, Nerds has consistently reinvented itself, most recently with the launch of multi-sensorial innovations like Nerds Gummy Clusters.

Consumers’ love for Gummy Clusters helped propel the brand to be a category leader with 67% year-over-year sales growth. To meet the demand, Nerds increased its manufacturing capacity by 360% and tripled its marketing investments.

Ferrara, a division of Ferrero Group, is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.