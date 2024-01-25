Since 92% of Americans celebrated Valentine's Day with sweet treats last year, Mars is announcing its most decadent line-up Valentine's Day line-up yet. In addition to classic favorites making a return, this year Mars is introducing a new on-trend flavor innovation that's sure to delight fans: Dove Promises Dark Chocolate & Strawberry Swirl. The seasonal treat offers a rich dark chocolate experience in each bite paired with a sweet strawberry swirl.

"Data shows that Dove is the #1 Mars Wrigley's brand for Valentine's Day, and chocolate strawberry was the #1 most desired flavor. Whether gifting chocolate and candy to others, or treating yourself, we've crafted a line-up of fun and delicious offerings to celebrate the season," said Tim LeBel, president of sales at Mars Wrigley. "Valentine's Day is a special occasion to create moments of happiness with friends and loved ones—like with our new DOVE Promises Dark Chocolate & Strawberry Swirl,"

Last Valentine's Day, 53% of Americans baked Valentine's themed baked goods, 69% gave a gift to friends, and 52% put out a candy dish for the lovely season. This year, Mars has made it easy for everyone to continue to enjoy their favorite holiday rituals or find a gift full of love and flavor with an array of limited-edition products:

Thoughtful, personalized gift options for all FUNkind from M&M's:

M&M's has released its 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide, exclusively on MMS.com, where gift givers can shop for thoughtfully personalized M&M'S offerings. From best-sellers like M&M's Teddy Bear and Heart-Shaped Candy Gift Boxes, M&M's Gift Bottle and Favor Packs, the gift guide has something for everyone at every price point. Shoppers can customize gifts by choosing from over twenty M&M's colors and include fun messages, various images, or even a custom photo on the iconic chocolate candies.

Heart-shaped gifts

Perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones, Dove Milk & Dark Chocolate Hearts, M&M's Mini Tubes, and M&M's Novelty Heart Topper all show that someone special just how much they're loved.

Adding candy-coated color Into Valentine's Day:

Fans can unwrap more candy-coated color this Valentine's season by making candy boards with red and purple Lifesavers Wild Berry Gummies X'S & O'S or baking sweet treats with red, pink, and white M&M's Milk Chocolate & Peanut Cupid Blends.

For more information on new, limited-edition and customizable Valentine's Day offerings from Mars, visit mms.com, dovechocolate.com, and life-savers.com.