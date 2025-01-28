Tous les Jours, the bakery café chain offering more than 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, is debuting guests its “Fall in Love with Chocolate” Valentine’s Day collection. This limited-edition lineup includes cakes and coffees, and is available at participating locations from Feb. 1–14.

"Our Valentine’s Day collection is all about celebrating the little moments of joy with those you love,” says Sue Han, marketing manager for Tous les Jours. “We’ve created these treats to be as memorable and delightful as the season itself, from rich cakes to indulgent coffees.”

Tous les Jours’ Valentine’s Day offerings include options like the Beary Crispy Chocolate Cake with three layers of dark, milk, and white chocolate mousse and the Heart Chocolate Cake, which features rich chocolate buttercream and decorative chocolate hearts. The Chocolate Lovers Cake, made with Valrhona chocolate and chocolate signature cloud cream, is another option, as well as the Mini Tiramisu Chiffon Cake, infused with coffee syrup and topped with mascarpone and sweet condensed milk cloud cream.

Continuing the seasonal celebration, the Petite Strawberry Gateau offers a single-serving indulgence of chocolate mousse and signature cloud cream topped with a fresh strawberry, and the Petite Earl Grey Gateau features a vanilla base and Earl Grey signature cloud cream. Gateau cakes are $8.50 each.

To round out the occasion, three additional cakes will launch on Feb. 7. These include the White Chocolate Raspberry Cake, where soft vanilla layers are complemented by tart raspberry jam and white chocolate shavings; the Valentine’s Cloud Cake, with an airy vanilla sponge paired with fresh berries; and the Mini Red Velvet Cake, with layers of red velvet sponge and a smooth cream cheese frosting. Cakes range from $10.00-$42.00 each.

