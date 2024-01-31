Pinkbox Doughnuts has introduced its range of limited-time doughnuts for the 2024 Valentine’s Day season. The line includes nearly two dozen different doughnuts, each with its own seasonal flavors and decorations:

Text Me Heart: Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Text Me” décor

QT Pie Heart: Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “QT Pie” décor

Eat Me Heart: Chocolate frosted raised heart topped with “Eat Me” décor

Hot Stuff: Cinnamon candy frosted raised heart filled with white whip and topped with “Hot Stuff” décor

Cinnamon Diva: Cinnamon candy frosted chocolate cake that is glazed and topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

Valentine’s Unicorn: White frosted pink velvet cake that is glazed and topped with Valentine’s unicorn décor

Valentine’s Ring: Pink frosted raised ring topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo ® and Valentine’s décor

and Valentine’s décor Sweetheart Bar: Pink frosted raised bar topped with candy hearts

Pink Face DoughCro: Pink sugar croissant doughnut topped with pink whip

Cherry Pop: Cherry frosted raised shell filled with cherry whip and topped with pink sugar

Love You Berry Much: Chocolate frosted shell filled with pink whip, topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry, Valentine’s sprinkles, and drizzled in white frosting

Valentine’s Sup Shorty: Glazed raised shell stuffed with fresh glazed strawberries and pink cream

Valentine’s Pinky: Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in pink icing with candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor

Valentine’s Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing, candy décor, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor

Valentine’s Veegee: Vegan glazed vanilla cake with orange vegan buttercream and orange frosting, Valentine’s sprinkles, and Valentine’s décor

Cupid Pooh: Pink velvet cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in cinnamon candy frosting and topped with candy and heart décor

Vegan Valentine: Chocolate frosted vegan shell topped with Valentine’s sprinkles and filled with vegan cherry whip

Cupid’s Vegan Ring: Cinnamon candy frosted vegan raised ring topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

Valentine’s Pee Weez: Glazed pink velvet cake with Valentine’s sprinkles

The Valentine’s Day doughnuts will be available for pre-sale online and in stores from February 1 through February 14.

In addition, the company’s doughnut of the month, available throughout February is the Love Bug, a raised shell rolled in powdered sugar with a hard white chocolate bottom, filled with raspberry cheesecake, and topped with raspberry whip.