Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently spoke to Dana Rodio, director of brand strategy, Nassau Candy, about the novelty candy sector and current trends.

Liz Parker: What is trending in novelty candy this year?

Dana Rodio: One of the biggest trends we’re seeing at the moment in novelty candy is candy by color. Social media has really inspired consumers to transform the events in their lives from just a simple get-together to picture perfect presentation. This is especially true for birthdays, wedding showers, and bridal showers.

Candy by color can go a long way with helping to drive home themes and to create post-worthy photos. We’re seeing single-color candies incorporated into candy buffets, favor bags—even as decoration for baked goods.

In response to this demand for single-colored confections, Nassau Candy has increased its bulk novelty single-color offerings like gumballs and gummies, and have plans to offer packaged forms of these offerings later in the year.

We’re also seeing novelty candies going big this year. And when I say big, think oversized. Like oversized jawbreakers and giant candy straws.

Another major trend for novelty candy is not in taste or product type, but how the products are packaged. Shelves are noisy at the moment, so to attract consumers’ attention, packaging needs to do more than simply inform about the product. It needs to provide an experience.

A “packaging experience” can take many forms, from packaging that does different things, to ones that sparks conversation, or teaches you something. When developing new products for our in-house brand, Clever Candy, interactive packaging elements are as important as the product itself.

Some of the ways we’re creating interactive experiences is with jokes, fun facts, even challenges on the package. These are items that can be shared in-person, but also share well on social media.

LP: What about trending ingredients, flavors, formats?

DR: We’re seeing some fun flavor pairings like sweet with Chamoy or spicy. But it’s our belief that the tried-and-true classic flavors like strawberry, chocolate, cherry, etc. will always win out.

LP: Any trends from 2023 that you think will either continue or be discontinued in 2024?

DR: A trend that seemed like a short-term 2023 trend that’s becoming a full-fledged trend for 2024 is freeze-dried candy. Our retail clients say their customers can’t get enough and that they quickly sell out. So, it seems freeze-dried candy is here to stay and we’re seeing more companies popping up and expanding their freeze dried offerings.

In terms of product, I think we’re going to see the tried-and-true candies like freeze-dried Skittles and freeze-dried gummies continue to dominate the space. But at the same time there’s going to be manufacturers identifying the next big candy candidate for freeze drying. It really is a fun and exciting space as freeze drying completely changes the texture of candies as well as intensifying the flavor.

We also see packaging helping to tip the scales as to which freeze dried brands get picked up. Since the freeze-dried trend has its roots in social media, you want packaging that’s bold and graphically engaging so it photographs well for social.

LP: How did Nassau Candy come up with the idea for its Clever Candy Big Bear Pops?

DR: The whole inspiration for the Clever Candy Big Bear Pop Gummies was increased demand from our customers for oversized gummies that could be merchandised at a point of sale. Knowing how iconic and popular a gummy bear is, we decided they were the right shape to start with.

While many competitors have oversized gummies, a differentiator for our Clever Candy Big Bear Pops is that it’s on a stick. We designed the gummy bear on a stick with parents in mind. It makes it easier to eat and to save for later.

Merchandising was another important factor when designing the Clever Candy Big Bear Pop. That’s why our Clever Candy Big Bear Pops come in peggable blister packs in a shelf display, so they can be merchandised on a peg wall or on the counter at point of sale.

LP: What’s new for Nassau Candy in 2024?

DR: Nostalgia is continuing to trend, so in the novelty candy category, expect to see more nostalgic novelty candies with a novel spin.

The increased demand for nostalgia from consumers is causing some challenges for retailers. Many are finding that classic candies are becoming harder to get their hands on.

For 2024, we’re identifying those product holes and working with our global network of manufacturing partners to create updated versions that are instantly recognizable, but offer a fun twist. Some of the new products we’re releasing in this category for 2024 are Poplets—colorful candy pieces with a chocolatey center—and Clever Candy Straws, candy powder straws full of intense flavor, which will be available in giant straws and smaller varieties.