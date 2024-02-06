CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Lakrids by Bülow Lakrids by Bülow's Francisca Listov-Saabye on licorice trends Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently talked to Francisca Listov-Saabye, head of product development, Lakrids by Bülow, about its newest products, how it keeps up with current trends, and what’s next for the brand.

Launched in 2007 on the small Danish island of Bornholm, Lakrids by Bülow is a Danish confectionery brand founded by Johan Bülow out of a desire to "make the world fall in love with licorice." The company coats its licorice in chocolate, resulting in creative flavor combinations like passion fruit, salt and caramel, dark and sea salt, and coffee, among others.