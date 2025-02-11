Lakrids by Bülow, the Danish confectionery brand, recently introduced two Lakrids Lovers limited-editions to its Fruity Licorice collection: Sour Citrus and Juicy Apples.

Sour Citrus is reportedly a fresh and tangy twist on classic American licorice. The new flavor includes orange licorice that combines the sharpness of lime, the tartness of lemon, and zesty notes of orange.

Juicy Apples is the company's green version of American licorice, made with natural apple concentrate and apple juice sourced from a Danish apple orchard.

All of the Lakrids Lovers LTOs have a QR code on the back that consumers can scan to share their opinions on the flavor. By doing so, consumers have the chance to directly influence whether the variant could become part of the company's permanent assortment of licorice, or if the recipes needs more adjustment.

