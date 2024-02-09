CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Chaucer Foods Chaucer Foods' Itzel Rincon and Brian Sheggeby on inclusions in fruit snacks. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently talked to Chaucer Foods' Itzel Rincon, sales and NPI (new product introduction) director for the Americas, and Brian Sheggeby, NPD (new product development) manager, about inclusions that formulators can use for their fruit snacks.

Listen to the podcast here or above.

Related: Chaucer Foods: consumers want ‘unique and uncommon’ flavors