Company: Chaucer Foods

Website: https://chaucerfoods.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Chaucer Foods, a supplier of freeze-dried fruit, vegetables and baked ingredients, will showcase new healthy food and beverage applications at SupplySide West this week that address changing consumer needs.

Consumers have gravitated even more toward healthy food and beverage options as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chaucer is well-positioned to provide ingredients that can help companies deliver on these changing expectations.

The healthy bakery application inspiration featured at SupplySide West is a High Protein Baked Sprinkle full of plant-based proteins.

“These applications show the versatility of our freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, and will appeal to health-conscious consumers,” said Shaby Fisher, global marketing manager of Chaucer Foods, Inc. “Our ingredient innovations include the flavors of kale, ginger, beetroot, and pineapple with the nutritious addition of freeze-dried ingredients.”

All of Chaucer’s clean label, freeze-dried ingredients are 100 percent natural and contain no added sugar. Also, the freeze-drying process maintains the ingredient’s original nutrients, color, shape, and flavor to attract today’s health-focused consumer.



