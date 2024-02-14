Haley and Hanna Cavinder, aka the Cavinder Twins, are announcing a new NIL deal with Gatsby Chocolate, the low-cal, low-sugar, low-carb, and high-fiber chocolate bars seen on this season’s premiere of Shark Tank. Created by a couple members of the team behind Halo Top ice cream, Gatsby Chocolate includes half the calories and a quarter of the sugar compared to every other chocolate brand, but still reportedly contains all the decadence of premium chocolate. The partnership was brokered by the Twins’ management team, Jeff Hoffman and Alexi Hecht of ESM Sports.

The Cavinder Twins are supporting Gatsby Chocolate’s brand new Fudge Brownie flavor available nationwide at Walmart, along with a special edition Red Velvet flavor exclusively available to be won by fans in a Valentine’s Day digital contest. Gatsby Chocolate’s Fudge Brownie is gluten-free, dairy-free, low-carb, and high-fiber, with a mere 180 calories and seven grams of sugar for the entire bar.

“After one bite, we knew we had to partner with Gatsby Chocolate,” said Hanna Cavinder. “This isn’t just a sponsorship to us, but a chance to really partner with and promote a game-changing product that has an opportunity to make a huge difference in people’s lives.”

“The world needs to know about Gatsby. The macros are insane,” added Haley Cavinder. “And with a taste that’s impossibly good given the calories, it’s no surprise it comes from the same people behind Halo Top ice cream.”

“Gatsby truly is the perfect brand for the twins. Gatsby redefines the convergence of taste and health and this partnership underscores the Cavinder Twins' brand duality across athletics and nutrition. Bonus, the Cookies and Cream is next level," stated Alexi Hecht, executive director of marketing at ESM.

After impressing each Shark (even Mr. Wonderful) with incredible taste on the season 15 premiere of Shark Tank despite being so low in calories & sugar, Gatsby Chocolate has become a sensation for female athletes and fitness enthusiasts in 2024. In fact, Gatsby Chocolate already has been tagged in more than 1,000 posts in this year alone.

Gatsby Chocolate is available nationwide at Walmart, Sprouts, and other retailers as well as online through Instacart or Walmart.com.