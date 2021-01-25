KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky has invested in Quevos, a brand of fun and flavorful snacks whose first ingredient is egg whites. As announced on ABC’s Shark Tank, Lubetzky will partner with budding entrepreneurs, Quevos Founders Nick Hamburger and Zack Schreier, to help more people discover their introductory line of high protein, high fiber, low carb snacks in five bold flavors including Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, Sweet Barbecue, Quevos Rancheros, and Dill Pickle.

Lubetzky's investment is a vote of confidence for both Quevos’ snacks and co-founders Hamburger and Schreier, who impressed Lubetzky with their entrepreneurial spirit and life-long friendship turned partnership. Leveraging his experience growing KIND from a small startup into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand, Lubetzky will help Hamburger and Schreier pursue their shared vision to bring the nutritional value of egg whites to new forms of satisfying snacks.

Says KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky, “I am excited to help Nick and Zack fulfill Quevos’ potential. They have created a very cool and differentiated product with huge mainstream appeal. And I love that they’ve been best friends and partner entrepreneurs since childhood.”

A Type 1 diabetic, Schreier conceived of the idea for Quevos after tasting the crispy leftovers of an egg white omelet and discovering they could crunch just like the chips he was unable to enjoy. Together, Hamburger and Schreier experimented for two years before arriving at the product of their dreams. Now the pair looks forward to partnering with Lubetzky to introduce Quevos to more people seeking healthful snacking options that satisfy both their cravings and nutritional needs.

Say Nick and Zack, “Daniel is a partner and mentor who has been in our shoes building a health and wellness brand from the ground up through every stage of growth. We went into the Tank dreaming of making a deal with him, and can’t believe we did! We’re so excited to learn from him and to collaborate on helping more people enjoy Quevos!"

Quevos can be found online at Quevos.com and Amazon.com and in store at Wegman’s, Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Illinois stores, and other retail locations across the country. Shoppers can choose from both Keto-friendly and classic flavors sold at $14.99 USD for a pack of five bags. Classic Quevos flavors provide 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber and Keto flavors deliver 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and only 4 grams of net carbs.