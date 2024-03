CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Fannie May Ferrero Brand Director Jennifer Peterson talks blending candy innovation with tradition. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Jennifer Peterson, brand director with Ferrero, talks with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery Chief Editor Jenni Spinner about the long-standing Chicago-based brand’s history, attention to quality, and approach to innovation.

Listen to the podcast here or above.