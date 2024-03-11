Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) is announcing its brand-new product line, Dip N Joy—a consumer-led innovation that redefines indulgence by placing consumers in control of their snacking adventure.

Dip N Joy combines three batons of the rich dark chocolate that ESC fans know and love alongside a pool of peanut butter, almond butter, or salted caramel. Whether consumers are fans of the smoothness of nut butter or the contrast of sweet and salty caramel, Dip N Joy delivers a premium experience that keeps on giving joy with every indulgent bite, says the brand.

Each Dip N Joy package contains three dark chocolate batons and is available to purchase at chocolatebar.com and at select retailers across the country for $3.79.