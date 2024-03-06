The Kroger Co. is sharing America's favorite candies ahead of Easter. The retailer revealed it expects the Easter Bunny's top picks will be chocolate, jellybeans, and candy eggs in several varieties and shared a brand-new Peeps flavor available exclusively at Kroger.

"No one has better taste in candy than the Easter Bunny who is selecting a lot of egg-cellent treats to fill baskets this year," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of center store merchandising. "No need to hunt for low prices on Easter essentials at Kroger. We have every bunny covered with affordable holiday meal staples, everyday low prices and savings on candy and gifts to make the day extra hoppy."

America's favorite Easter candies are: