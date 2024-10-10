The Kroger Co. is sharing its Halloween guide highlighting America's favorite candies.

"Halloween is a special time of year when we can unleash our creativity, enjoy the company of family and friends and feel nostalgic about all things fall and ghostly," says Carlo Baldan, group vice president of center store merchandising at Kroger. "Whether you're preparing for trick-or-treaters, planning a Halloween party or staying in, Kroger is 'creepin' it real' with savings on customer favorite candies and treats for the whole family."

From rich and chocolatey treats to sour and sweet options, customers have many options to choose from this season. However, Kroger revealed its customers will fill their baskets with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups more than any other candy this Halloween, followed by Snickers and Kit Kat. Consumers can try this year's most-loved candies, paired with some bewitching libations and family-friendly sippers:

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups: Pair America's favorite candy with fall brews from Sam Adams, including Octoberfest and Jack-O Pumpkin Ale.

Snickers: Combine the rich chocolate, nougat, and caramel flavors with a Caramel Apple Ice Cream Frappuccino, with medium roast coffee featuring sweet caramel balanced with apple flavor from Private Selection Harvest Apple.

Kit Kat: Pair this top chocolate with more chocolate. Try a Kit Kat with a Haunted Hot Chocolate, with cayenne pepper to bring the heat. Spike it with bourbon or leave it out.

Twix: Couple the classic candy bar with a Spider Web Blood Orange Cooler. Get extra creative and try using black gel icing to create a spider web on the inside of cocktail glasses.

Twizzlers: For a combination that's neck-level, fruit-flavored Twizzlers and a family-friendly Vampire Party Punch will leave guests "fang-ful" for the invitation.

