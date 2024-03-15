Industry professionals can get behind the scenes of the confectionery industry with an award-winning documentary team as they explore the magic of candy making in the second season of The Sweet Life. Produced by the National Confectioners Association (NCA), The Sweet Life is a dynamic streaming series that provides viewers with exclusive access to the companies and people that make chocolate, candy, gum, and mints. Attendees at NCA's State of the Industry Conference this past week were treated to a first look at the new season of The Sweet Life.

"The confectionery industry is the quintessential American manufacturing success story, and The Sweet Life shines a spotlight on the hard-working people who have mastered the craft of candy making," said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association. "We are proud to feature and showcase the stories of the companies and their employees in a format and style that is powerful and compelling."

Participating companies in season two are:

Chocolate, candy, gum, and mints are produced in all 50 states, and the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across the country. For every job created in confectionery manufacturing, another 11 are supported in related industries. In total, nearly 700,000 American jobs are supported by the U.S. confectionery industry.

The Sweet Life is streaming now at NCASweetLife.com.