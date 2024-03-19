Through research, Kinder Bueno found that the crispy, creamy chocolate bar known for its taste experience created a multi-sensorial experience when consumers tasted the product that could be demonstrated in one word: "wow." The "wow factor" of trying something newly creates a pleasantly surprising connection between the consumer and the brand. These findings sparked inspiration for Kinder Bueno’s latest Unexpected Experience ad campaign.

"Wow" taps into the unexpected experience of eating a Kinder Bueno bar that elevates everyday moments from ordinary to extraordinary. With this campaign, Kinder Bueno aims to portray the feeling of "wow," bringing pleasure and surprise to consumers when they take a bite out of the crispy chocolate bar.

Now through April 30, the ad will be running on Meta (Instagram and Facebook) and is a standard Campaign Budget Optimization (CBO) on feed, stories, reels, and Instagram Explore.

Additionally, Kinder Bueno invites consumers that aren’t familiar with the product to become Kinder Bueno Believers through trying the crispy, creamy hazelnut bar for their first time and share their reactions to Facebook, Instagram or X, tagging @kinderbuenous, and using #LifeGetsBueno.

