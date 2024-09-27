This week's Fun Friday starts off with HealthyWage offering a "Cash for Candy" program, which allows anyone in the U.S. to donate their Halloween candy for cash, and support American troops while doing so.

HealthyWage’s “Cash for Candy” program pays individuals $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person—and up to $10,000 in collective payouts across America. Through the initiative, any individual can donate their excess, unwanted, and unopened candy to the “Friends Of The Troops” nonprofit organization on or before November 15, get directly paid for it and, in doing so, support American troops overseas. Participants need not be a HealthyWage challenge participant as anyone, anywhere in the U.S. can donate candy and cash in. Full submission details and instructions can be found online at healthywage.com/cash4candy.

This program is a reprisal of the company’s successful 2018 and 2022 initiatives through which HealthyWage—a purveyor of financially-induced wellness contests for individuals and corporate/team-based weight loss challenges—has collected a total of 2,500 pounds of candy and paid out more than $24,000 in candy donations.

Burned by ghosting? Carl's Jr. launches campaign offering free food, swag

If your date, potential employer, or supposed best friend has suddenly ended all communication without explanation, you've been ghosted. Or maybe, you've done the ghosting, and the guilt is eating away at you. To lift your spirits or ease your guilt, Carl's Jr.'s new burger, The Ghost, is now available at participating restaurants for a limited time. On social media, confessing or commiserating your ghosting stories could mean some Carl's Jr. swag and freebies.

From now until November 6, the brand is asking everyone to be bold and audacious by sharing their ghosting stories. For a chance to win a free Ghost Burger and Carl's Jr. swag, consumers can follow Carl's Jr. on Instagram, TikTok, X, Threads, or Facebook and comment #GhostMode on the giveaway post of one of the platforms and tell your story of being ghosted or ghosting someone. More information about the giveaway can be found here.

Kinder Bueno gives away free chocolate bars

Kinder Bueno is all about creating wow-worthy moments for consumers and this season, says the brand, and for the first time ever, they are giving away free bars through the end of year. Brand fans and chocolate enthusiasts alike can taste the combination of smooth milk chocolate, crispy wafer, and creamy hazelnut filling, topped with dark chocolate drizzle.

Consumers can redeem an offer for free Kinder Bueno individually wrapped 2-pack bars, up to $2.00 value by the cash register at participating retailers nationwide. To claim the offer, head to kinderbuenowow.com and submit a digital offer request while supplies last. Once approved, simply show the digital offer on a compatible smartphone to the cashier at checkout prior to completing the purchase, and claim a free Kinder Bueno bar.

NYC street carts vendors switch their pretzels to King's Hawaiian Soft Pretzel Bites

King's Hawaiian announced a sweet (and salty) surprise to celebrate the national launch of its newest product and first-ever snack, King's Hawaiian Soft Pretzel Bites. The brand activated a New York City pretzel carts takeover across Manhattan on September 12, in collaboration with nonprofit the Street Vendor Project (SVP). Hundreds of street cart vendors switched their New York pretzels for King's Hawaiian Soft Pretzel Bites as a worthy substitution and handed them out free to customers.

New York City and pretzels are a perfect duo, making the Big Apple a natural place to celebrate the product with the help of another New York icon, Eli Manning. The quarterback, brand spokesperson, and snack aficionado manned a custom King's Hawaiian Pretzel Cart and gave out out free samples at Flatiron Plaza in the NYC Flatiron District.

Foodies and football fans alike across America can get in on the action by entering a sweepstakes for the chance to level up their tailgate party with the ultimate catered spread from King's Hawaiian, including use of Eli's custom King's Hawaiian Pretzel Cart, to have Pretzel Bites served to guests. Visit KHPretzelBitesSweeps.com to learn more and enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm ET on September 30.