Fun Friday: Home Run Inn goes deep, Subway Doritos nachos, Kit Kat ad campaign, more April Fools' jokes

This week's Fun Friday starts off with a thin-crust pizza restaurant serving up some deep dish.

With roots as a tavern on Chicago’s Southside since 1923 and officially serving its signature crispy crust since the early 1940’s, Home Run Inn is diving into the world of deep dish to fulfill cravings of all things Chicago, beginning on Saturday, April 5 in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day and available at all six Chicagoland Home Run Inn pizzerias.

The flavor of Home Run Inn’s original tavern-style pizza is reimagined as deep dish, featuring its flavorful crust, freshly sliced mozzarella, and signature tomato sauce, topped with tomatoes and finished with a caramelized crown of crispy cheese.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6, a special offer on small (12-inch) cheese deep dish and original tavern-style pizzas is available for just $10. There is a limit of three pizzas per person, and toppings are available at menu price.

Subway debuts Doritos Footlong Nachos

Subway and Doritos are collaborating to debut Doritos Footlong Nachos nationwide for a limited time.

The chain's latest footlong snack starts with Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes, and red onions, and finished with Baja Chipotle sauce. Customers can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge.

Kit Kat launches new ad campaign

Let's face it—breaks are disappearing. We're working longer, multitasking more, and finding fewer moments to actually pause. Kit Kat is aiming to change that in its first-ever standalone character-driven campaign.

Enter the Break Brothers, a group serving as a four part-symbol of the Kit Kat bar, made in part to illustrate the candy brand's authority over helping fans take a true break. These four towering, suit-clad protectors are on a mission to defend consumers' right to a real, crispy, creamy break. Their job? To handle the chaos so consumers can enjoy a proper, distraction-free moment—just long enough to snap off a piece of a Kit Kat bar. No multitasking. No interruptions. Just pure, chocolatey pause.

Within the ad spot created by Orchard Creative, amidst a busy office atmosphere, the Break Brothers intervene to bring some peace and quiet to a Kit Kat patron ready to snap off a piece of his Kit Kat bar rather than debate document formatting. These break protectors make it clear to his coworkers that it's time for Thomas to take a real break from the conversation.

The break-time superheroes-led campaign will officially make its TV debut during the commercial break of the NCAA Men's Championship Game April 7. Because whether you're an athlete, a fan, or just someone who needs a minute, everyone deserves a break.

April Fools' roundup and others

In case you missed it, we posted our roundup of brands' "new" products and campaigns on April 1, but there were other brands that posted their tricks and treats after our article went live, mostly on Instagram and other social media sites. The other April Fools' promotions included:

BJ's Brewhouse offers $10 off $40 for Tax Day

This year, diners can make the most of their tax refund with affordable, family-friendly dining deals that don’t break the bank at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. With more than 200 locations nationwide, BJ’s Restaurants is helping guests celebrate the end of Tax Season with a one-day-only dining deal, available for dine in and take out at all locations.

Playing off the 1040 Income Tax Return Form, BJ’s Restaurants is offering $10 off any $40 purchase on dine in and take out orders on Tuesday, April 15 (promo code: 10OFF40). Menu highlights include BJ’s Signature Deep Dish Pizzas, Shareable Appetizers, Slow-Roasted Specials like Baby Back Ribs and Prime Rib, and of course, its Pizookie dessert in multiple flavors.

Trü Frü, tarte cosmetics debut LTO ‘Tarte’ Cherries collab

Mars' Trü Frü brand and tarte cosmetics are teaming up on an indulgent, limited-edition sweet treat inspired by tarte's new maracuja juicy lip cherry crush collection. Trü Frü x tarte Cherry is a better-for-you snack made with flash-frozen "tarte" cherries, coated in premium dark and white chocolate. The "Cherry Girl Aesthetic" is poised to be the biggest trend of the season, infiltrating wardrobes, cosmetic cases, and taste buds everywhere this spring.

tarte and Trü Frü have come together to combine the brand's shared values of nature and innovation in this "tarte" flavor mashup, bringing the "cherry-coded" trend to life.

In addition, Trü Frü x tarte Cherry is launching alongside tarte cosmetics' limited-edition maracuja juicy lip cherry crush collection, featuring a new shade, flavor, and limited-edition cap design—serving as the inspiration for the sweet treat mashup. Consumers can purchase the Trü Frü x tarte Cherry Bundle starting April 11 at TruFru.com and tarte.com while supplies last, and at Target starting May 4.

