Across the country, people are getting "egg-cited" for Easter and the numbers speak for themselves: the National Confectioners Association reports that confectionery sales for the Easter season will surpass $5 billion.

92% of Americans who celebrate Easter do so with chocolate and candy, and 85% of people who make Easter baskets include these special, seasonal treats.

“The Easter season signals the start of spring—and is a perfect showcase of the continued excitement consumers have for incorporating chocolate and candy into their special occasions. No matter what treats they prefer, Americans can agree that every celebration is sweeter with chocolate and candy," says John Downs, president and CEO, National Confectioners Association.

Accompanying their strong enthusiasm for Easter candy, consumers understand that chocolate and candy are treats. Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2–3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

Here’s how consumers like to treat for the Easter season:

Every-bunny has a favorite: Add some sweetness to any Easter basket with some of Americans’ top Easter treats: Chocolate eggs or bunnies Jelly beans Candy-coated eggs Marshmallow candy

Engage in the biggest debate of the season by asking friends and family how they eat their chocolate Easter bunnies. Americans are divided: 78% start with the bunny’s ears, 16% jump in to eat the feet first, and just 6% of people go right for the tail. Egg-cellent options: What’s the best kind of chocolate Easter egg? 42% of people want a solid chocolate egg, 35% of consumers are looking for a filling on their first bite, and 23% of Americans are happiest with a hollow treat.

