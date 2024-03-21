Mars has announced an investment of more than $70 million in its Hackettstown, New Jersey site to continue its legacy of innovation and manufacturing. The latest major economic development from Mars supports a Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Studio—including a new test kitchen and packaging lab—along with manufacturing efficiencies and advancements in food safety at the Hackettstown manufacturing factory.

The R&D Innovation Studio at the Mars Hackettstown location will include a new prototyping kitchen, packaging lab, and collaboration space with the intent of increasing the speed of innovation and development to meet evolving consumer preferences. The capabilities in the Innovation Studio will support Mars Wrigley products produced in the U.S. including M&M's, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, Skittles, Starburst, Extra gum, and Altoids, as well as new product innovations. The updated packaging studio will allow for development and testing of sustainable packaging materials to support Mars' contribution to a circular economy where packaging material never becomes waste, but is recycled, reused, or composted.

The multi-year investment in the Hackettstown manufacturing factory began in 2023 and supports Mars' continued commitment to quality and food safety with the addition of a new, state-of-the-art chocolate production facility.

"At Mars, our commitment to quality and innovation has been at the center of our business for more than a century," said Anton Vincent, president, Mars Wrigley North America and global ice cream. "The continued investment in our Hackettstown site re-affirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey and upskilling our Associates with best-in-class facilities to create more moments of everyday happiness for our consumers."

Mars has a deep history in New Jersey, opening its doors in Newark more than 80 years ago, and has been a member of the Hackettstown community since 1958. The opening of the New Jersey Innovation Studio follows the recent opening of the $42M Mars Snacking Research and Development Hub in Chicago.

