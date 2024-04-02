As a continuation of the strong relationship between the National Confectioners Association (NCA) and The White House, NCA collaborated with The White House to provide the chocolate and candy for the families in attendance at this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll.

Per the White House, the Easter Egg Roll is a tradition dating back to 1878. A teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden continued her theme of “EGGucation” for the event, transforming the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

“The National Confectioners Association is proud to collaborate with The White House on the 2024 Easter Egg Roll—bringing together two time-honored traditions that have been hallmarks of the Easter season for generations," says NCA, in a statement. "NCA’s member companies provided the treats that help families enhance this special occasion—whether they’re celebrating in their backyards or on the South Lawn of The White House. No matter what treats they prefer, Americans can agree that every celebration is sweeter with chocolate and candy.”

In total, approximately 40,000 people took part in this year’s Easter “EGGucation” Roll, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors. Tickets for the general public were distributed to guests from all across the country through an online public lottery.

In addition to the time-honored traditions of rolling and hunting eggs, this year’s White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll also featured a School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, a Physical “EGGucation” Zone, a Snack Time Tent, and more. The South Façade of the White House was adorned with balloons marked with STEAM school subjects, a nod to Dr. Biden’s belief that with EGGucation, “all students can soar.”