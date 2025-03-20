Nassau Candy introduces Comet Crusher jawbreaker

Nassau Candy, manufacturer of specialty and private label confections, has announced that its Clever Candy Comet Crusher 4-inch Giant Packaged Jawbreaker is in stock and shipping.

The Comet Crusher takes the classic jawbreaker to the next level with over-the-top size and packaging. On each interactive space-themed package, consumers are challenged to “Embark on an exploration of flavor” which will take them to the center ring of the Comet Crusher.

The Comet Crusher’s packaging keeps consumers engaged by offering up different names for the jawbreaker layer the consumer stops eating on, like “Space Cadet” and “Intergalactic Champion.” Fun facts offer further opportunities to interact with the product both in person and when sharing on social media.

“Jawbreakers are a nostalgic candy classic but are getting hard to find packaged,” says Dana Rodio, director of marketing and brand strategy. “We developed the Clever Candy Comet Crusher to bring the playful eating experience of a jawbreaker to point of sale and gifting with added wow factor. The four-inch size (which almost feels like the size of the baseball) defies industry norms, making it the world’s largest, which instantly will engage consumers.”

Related - Foodservice: Creating an immersive guest experience with candy