Ferrero is celebrating Butterfinger’s 100th birthday—from its splashy debut in the 1920's (thousands of Butterfinger bars were dropped from chartered planes in cities across the country), to its nostalgic collaboration with The Simpsons, and current Ferrero marketing initiatives such as “Game Better with Butterfinger," the candy bar has been a cornerstone of Americana snack identity for many generations.

To commemorate this milestone, Butterfinger is bringing back its collaboration with The Simpsons to release celebratory birthday bars with all-new packaging. Featuring festive birthday wrappers with some of the most iconic characters from the animated series, these bars will be available in regular size, a 2-piece share pack, and a fun-size laydown bag. They will be available this May at major retailers nationwide for a limited time.

“Butterfinger has created irresistible moments for the last century with its crispety, crunchety peanut-buttery taste, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone birthday with our limited-edition packaging featuring The Simpsons,” says Neal Finkler, vice president of marketing, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. “As a brand with so much history, it's important for us to evolve with modern culture to reach new audiences, while also still honoring our rich legacy. We can’t wait to see how fans celebrate with us.”

In addition, Butterfinger is launching a Butterfinger Birthday Sweepstakes. Consumers who purchase one of these limited-edition Butterfinger bars and head to ButterfingerBirthday.com will have the chance to win prizes such as an Arcade 1 Game inspired by The Simpsons, The Simpsons Funko Pop! character assortment, a Butterfinger branded skateboard, and more.

