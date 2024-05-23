The National Confectioners Association announced that Season 2 of its streaming series The Sweet Life was recognized with 11 honors in the 45th Annual Telly Awards, making it one of the most-awarded single pieces of work in the entire contest.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. 2024 was a record-breaking year for the contest, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers.

“The Sweet Life series is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the hard-working people who make chocolate, candy, gum, and mints throughout the United States," says John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association. "As we celebrate them, we are thrilled that The Telly Awards has done the same for our series. Our 11 awards—four of which are People’s Telly Awards, voted on by the general public—signal that chocolate and candy are as fun, unique, and relevant as ever.”

The Sweet Life takes viewers behind the scenes of the $48 billion confectionery industry to explore the magic of candy making and celebrate the people who make America’s favorite treats.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Sweet Life are streaming now at NCASweetLife.com.

