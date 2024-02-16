The National Confectioners Association has announced the winners of the Golden and Silver Candy Dish Awards. Mary Beth Lane, partner & SVP, alternative vending at CA Carlin, is the 2024 Golden Candy Dish Award recipient, and Tony Jacobs, president and CEO at Bazooka Candy Brands, is the 2024 Silver Candy Dish Award recipient.

The Candy Dish Awards are presented annually by NCA’s broker community, recognizing one broker and one manufacturer who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in confectionery sales, marketing, and management. Recipients are selected based on their ability to build relationships, cultivate new business opportunities, and persevere through the current business environment.

Lane is receiving the 2024 Golden Candy Dish, honoring a broker industry member who has performed above and beyond the call of business to promote and grow the confectionery industry. Jacobs is being honored with the 2024 Silver Candy Dish, which recognizes a leader in confectionery manufacturing who has made significant contributions to the industry to support the broker community.

"Building new business across traditional and non-traditional channels is crucial for our industry's continued growth, and this is precisely where Mary Beth and Tony stand out," John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said. "The bond between manufacturer and broker is unique, which this year's recipients understand well. They embody the criteria for the awards through their exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing the confectionery industry as part of a larger team."

Lane co-founded Geraci & Associates, Inc., in 1989, and later joined the Carlin Group in 2011. A prominent figure in the National Confectioners Association, she has held various leadership roles and received industry accolades. Lane was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2017. Beyond her professional pursuits, she actively contributes to the Milwaukee community, serving on the Milwaukee Public Museum board and engaging in volunteer work with organizations like Special Olympics, Dogs and Cats of Antigua, and many other animal welfare associations.

“Many decades in the chocolate and candy industry have allowed me to meet some of the finest people in the world,” Lane said. “This industry is full of people who are collaborative and cooperative, people who respect one another, and people who want to see the entire category succeed. I feel lucky enough to work with these individuals every day, but to be recognized as a leader in the industry with this award is truly very special.”

Jacobs joined Bazooka in 2013 and currently leads the company’s worldwide team of over 250 employees, including all aspects of marketing, product development, finance, operations, sales, and broker management. Under his leadership, Bazooka has aggressively pursued differentiated innovation, global expansion, and enhanced retail execution to outpace the market and rise to the #7 non-chocolate candy company in the U.S. Jacobs’ career began in 1995 working at the LifeSavers company, after which he worked in various roles at Unilever and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group. He is also passionate about helping to promote the health and growth of the overall confectionery industry through his active involvement in NCA, including his past role as chair of the PAC committee and his current position as chair of the board of trustees.

“I am very proud of the close partnerships we have with our brokers. We consider our broker community as an integral part of our sales team,” Jacobs said. “Their understanding of the market, their relationships with retailers, and their ability to help us execute in the marketplace has been critical to our success at Bazooka Candy Brands. It is truly an honor to be recognized by this outstanding group of individuals.”

Both recipients will be recognized at the State of the Industry Welcome Reception & Awards Ceremony on Sunday, March 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m.