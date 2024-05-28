Mars' Skittles brand is kicking off its annual Pride celebration by spotlighting the many interests, talents, and hobbies within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as limited-edition Skittles packaging.

The brand believes in uplifting the LGBTQ+ community and supporting those looking to find camaraderie with individuals who have similar interests. Skittles partnered with community-building platform, Meetup, to create the "Skittles LGBTQ+ Directory, powered by Meetup." The directory consists of a wide range of LGBTQ+ groups, events, resources, and more to help future friends across the country find their community. This simple to navigate landing page will help like-minded gamers, pickleball players, yogis, bookworms, birders, and much more find their local community groups and events, year-round.

Skittles has also released its annual limited-edition 2024 Pride pack, which celebrates the message of community. The pack was designed in partnership with female and minority-owned production company, NERD Productions, and their talented LGBTQ+ artists, to illustrate the dynamic individuals and diverse groups that make up the LGBTQ+ community. For the fifth year in a row, Skittles will donate $1 per every Pride pack sold (up to $100,000) to GLAAD in support of its ongoing efforts to work through media to increase visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. The pack release will be followed by a year of celebrations of local groups and communities that help fans "See the Rainbow."

"We know the LGBTQ+ community is one that is comprised of strong, dynamic individuals with a wide array of interests and passions," says Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Our Skittles Pride pack and community celebrations are intended to inspire moments of everyday happiness by celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in a way that lets all unique colors shine."

Designed with the colors of Skittles' signature rainbow and with inspiration from inclusive Pride flags, the Pride pack features symbols of community, friendship, and several micro-LGBTQ+ communities as part of Skittles' full year program, including roller derby, filmmaking and videography, marching bands, and more.

As a show of on-going support for the LGBTQ+ community beyond June, Skittles is sponsoring five local LGBTQ+ communities across the U.S. to help shine a light on their organizations, members and how being a part of the community has helped them "See The Rainbow." The five colorful groups include:

The Queer Big Apple Corps: New York City's premiere symphonic and marching band that provides adults within the LGBTQ+ community and allies with a supportive and friendly environment for musical and artistic expression.

Reeling Film Festival: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival recognizes the important contributions that LGBTQ+ filmmakers have made to society, shines a light on the community's struggles, and uplifts the community's history.

Urban Bird Collective: Birdwatchers and stewards of nature, the Minneapolis-based group creates safe spaces that center BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities to enjoy the natural environment while building birdwatching skills.

Bay Area Derby: An LGBTQ+ friendly Bay Area derby league whose mission includes providing inclusive amateur athletic entertainment and competitive roller derby at all levels.

Las Vegas Gaymers: Las Vegas' premiere gaming group that focuses on providing a safe community for queer and LGBTQ+ gamers.

GLAAD and Skittles are also coming together for a Pride Month Donor Matching Campaign, where GLAAD donors can receive a limited-edition hip pack featuring the signature 2024 Skittles Pride pack design. Skittles will match all donations up to $25,000; the first 500 donors to make a matched gift of $75 or more to the matching campaign will receive the hip pack filled with Skittles and patches to personalize their hip pack.

"2024 is our fifth year partnering with Skittles, and we are thrilled by their unwavering support of the LGBTQ community," says Raymond Dooley, VP of marketing at GLAAD. "Here at GLAAD, we are proud to help the brand create connections for everyone this Pride, and always."

While the Skittles Pride packs will only be on shelf for a limited time this summer, Skittles will continue celebrating the LGBTQ+ community past Pride month in June. For more information about Skittles Pride initiatives, including the various partnerships and spotlights of its five community groups, visit Skittles.com/Pride.

