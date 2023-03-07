Four-time UEFA Champions League winner, seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, and FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion takes the brand’s “No Lay’s, No Game” platform to the next level. The soccer great is starring in a new commercial titled “Messi Visits” and appearing on limited-edition Lay’s chips packaging to commemorate the “No Lay’s, No Game” movement celebrating the UEFA Champions League.

The special edition bags (featuring football greats, including Messi) exhibit the key elements that make the UEFA Champions League one of the most exciting sporting events on Earth: incredible athletes, passionate fans, and a global audience. The limited-edition bags showcase the dynamic energy that the athletes bring to the beautiful game. They will be available in the United States, South Africa, Poland, and other nations throughout the entire UEFA Champions League tournament through June 2023.

In the spot, Messi is the unexpected guest at a UEFA Champions League party when he shows up unannounced, but celebration turns to distress when the legend asks, “where are the Lay’s?” Watch to find out how supporters, and one furry friend, react to the legend’s search for his favorite salty snack.

The emotion and humor are heightened in the content thanks to a hilarious original music record aptly titled, “No Lay’s, No Game” performed in a parody of the power-ballad “All By Myself” by Eric Howard Carmen.

“If you are well prepared, you have more chances to play your best. The same goes for all fans who love watching football, gathering their friends, and sharing Lay’s. This is what the new Lay’s commercial is conveying with a little humor. Matchday is never complete without Lay’s! No Lay’s, No Game,” says Messi.

Adding to the “No Lay’s No Game” platform featuring the brand new “Messi Visits” content and limited-edition packaging, PepsiCo’s Vice-President of Marketing, Global Food Brands, Ciara Dilley, says, “It’s unthinkable to watch football without Lay’s, and it’s unthinkable to leave Messi out of the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation. That’s why Lionel was the perfect partner for the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform and why Lay’s has been teammates with him for many years. He’s an icon of the sport and with Messi’s help, the “No Lay’s, No Game” movement will unite fans over the simple act of sharing Lay’s.”

“Messi Visits” is the latest stop along the brand’s “No Lay’s, No Game” journey this soccer season. The exciting platform honors nearly a decade of partnership between the world’s favorite chip brand and the UEFA Champions League. The campaign launched on February 21st with a short film titled “Thierry Visits” featuring fellow soccer legend, Thierry Henry. Henry and Messi were teammates in the 2009 FC Barcelona team that was crowned UEFA Champions League winners.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 Men’s and Women’s UEFA Champions League tournaments, fans should look out for more exciting and unexpected moments from the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform including even more soccer superstar surprises, engaging digital content, and pitches built around the world.