Hershey's has released a new limited-edition product, Reese's Jumbo Cup, which is equivalent to four Reese's King Size Cups in one (aka one full king-sized pack).

The innovation expands the Reese's brand product lineup as the "treat yourself" option that consumers have been waiting for, says the brand. 79% of consumers say that the Jumbo Cup is even more filling than both the Regular and Big Cups.

"There's nothing quite like our iconic combination of chocolate and classic Reese's peanut butter, so we're making Reese's fans dreams come true by quadrupling the size of our fan-favorite King Size Peanut Butter Cups," says Melissa Blette, Reese's senior brand manager. "We've seen the passion that fans have for the brand, and we're excited to bring a new, larger cup for them to continue enjoying the chocolate and peanut butter goodness that only Reese's peanut butter cups can provide."

Reese's Jumbo Cups are available starting this summer at select retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

