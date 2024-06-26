Leading cannabis brands have adopted the Ganjier Product Specialist program to provide their workforces with a comprehensive understanding of cannabis products, consumption methods, quality preservation techniques, and assessment best practices.

Akin to the Level 1 Sommelier certification in the wine industry or the Beer Server Certification in Cicerone, the Ganjier Product Specialist program is an online training and credential program designed to ensure cannabis professionals have expertise around the range of cannabis products they are creating, marketing, and selling.

“The Ganjier Product Specialist Program dives deeply into cannabis product knowledge and sets the standard for quality by giving participants an in-depth understanding of the plant and processes for creating cannabis products,” says Elizabeth Rice, sales director at Kiva Confections, Certified Ganjier. “At Kiva, we are passionate about giving our team professional development opportunities to learn from industry legends while furthering their knowledge and passion, as well as their careers at Kiva, and more broadly in the cannabis industry. Kiva has enrolled all of our consumer- and budtender-facing Field Marketing Representatives in this program to bring their level of expertise to the next level.”

As the cannabis market continues to expand, the need for well-trained professionals who understand the nuances around the products they create and sell has never been more important.

Brands adopting Ganjier Product Specialist training for their employees at launch include:

Kiva Brands

Kiva Sales & Service

Cookies

Curaleaf

Parallel

Natura Life + Science

Ascend Wellness

Jane Technologies

AlpineIQ

Embarc

People throughout these organizations, from top executives and managers to front-line staff and rising leaders, are participating in this new training and credential program.

“Cannabis is remarkably complex, which is why there is broad consensus that more robust and focused cannabis education is essential to the health and success of our industry,” says Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower & Ganjier. “With the Ganjier Product Specialist program, we're providing businesses with an affordable, accessible, and scalable solution to train their workforce in the areas that will have the strongest impact on growing their business and the industry at large.”

The four main learning objectives of the program include:

Comprehensive Product Knowledge: Acquire a thorough understanding of each cannabis product category in the market today, including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, beverages, topicals, and more, with emphasis on differentiating these products by composition, usage, and consumer demand.

Quality Assessment Skills: Develop the skills necessary to critically assess the quality of cannabis products using objective assessment criteria.

Quality Preservation Techniques: Learn best practices for maintaining the quality and freshness of cannabis products from storage to sale, preserving the craft of the producers and ensuring optimal value to consumers.

Optimized Consumption Strategies: Understand each method of cannabis consumption, and get tips to maximize the benefits and enjoyment. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the products that make up the cannabis industry today, enhance their professional credibility in the industry with a respected credential and take their cannabis skills and knowledge to the next level.

The programs of Ganjier are part of Green Flower’s continuum of cannabis education offerings. This also includes Green Flower’s partnerships with nearly 60 universities and colleges across the U.S., as well as business offerings such as Responsible Vendor Training (RVT) and Cannabis Handler Certificate (CHC) training.

