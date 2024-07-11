Now more than ever, more consumers are looking for brands with recognizable ingredients in their confectionery products.

Tune in on July 23, from 2:00-2:30 pm, to learn about confectionery trends and industry challenges, such as sustainability and low contaminant levels, and how producers can benefit from using certain ingredients in their products.

The webinar, sponsored by AAK, features Jenny Zegler, director, food and drink, Mintel, who will explore the role of sustainability in confectionery products, as well as dive in to the latest consumer trends which drive confectionery purchases.

