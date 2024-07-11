The Hershey Company has selected a newly created team, MiltonOne, from Publicis, as the agency of record for the company's U.S. candy, mint, gum (CMG), salty, and protein business units. This completes a comprehensive review of all media and solidifies the opportunity to centralize integrated media responsibilities. The review did not include media for Hershey's international markets.

Publicis has created a unique, custom solution, full of top talent across various offices to service Hershey brands. This team will be known as MiltonONE and will be exclusive to Hershey.

"Publicis demonstrated leading expertise to accelerate key capabilities while unlocking value and growth for our brands at Hershey," says Vinny Rinaldi, head of U.S. media, The Hershey Company. "Their strong focus on strategic planning, integrated investment, and data and technology enhancements will complement our internal integrated media capabilities as we propel Hershey into the future."

Hershey was advised by the media and marketing advisory firm, MediaLink, throughout this review.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.