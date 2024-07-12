Coesia, a global business in advanced industrial and packaging solutions, has acquired a minority share in PWR (Packaging with Robots), which manufactures automated robotic packaging systems for the food industry.

This strategic partnership aims to drive new business opportunities leveraging technological and geographical synergies. With PWR, Coesia will expand its portfolio to provide full line automated packaging solutions based on robotics and vision systems, improving productivity and flexibility in highly complex production environments.

PWR serves segments such as bakery, confectionery, snacks, and pet food, partnering with food industry producers to develop automated packaging solutions, specializing in large multi-robot lines with vision systems and pick & place technology.

PWR will join Coesia companies ACMA, Volpak, R.A Jones, and FlexLink, sharing knowledge and expertise, with potential for expansion into personal care and e-commerce sectors.

PWR, with headquarters in Bellshill, UK and operations in Ede, Netherlands, historically focused on Europe and Australia, now aims to grow in North America, leveraging Coesia's experience and infrastructure to facilitate and cater this expansion.

During the upcoming Fachpack and PPMA shows in September, PWR will join the Coesia booth to showcase their integrated portfolio and technological advancements.

“We are excited to partner with PWR and work alongside its team. PWR's expertise in robotics and Food Industry applications will significantly enhance our portfolio. Together, we aim to provide full line innovative and integrated packaging solutions across various industries," says Alessandro Parimbelli, CEO of Coesia.

“Joining forces with Coesia allows us to expand our market reach and footprint. We look forward to a synergetic collaboration that will benefit our customers, driving innovation and further enhance our technological integration capability," says Peter Mellon, managing director at PWR.

