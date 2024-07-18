Sun-Maid Growers of California has unveiled its latest creation, Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins. This new flavor was developed with the help of the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination, a creative collective of kids ages 6–12 who work directly with Sun-Maid executives to bring fresh ideas to life.

The Sun-Maid Board of Imagination embarked on a "fun and top-secret mission" to create a new product to captivate taste buds and spark imaginations. These young innovators considered everything from color and texture to taste, using their knowledge of flavor profiles to choose their favorite combination. The result is a snack made with whole fruit, reportedly offering a unique blend of blueberry and vanilla flavors.

"We are thrilled to introduce Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins, a product born from the creativity and enthusiasm of our Board of Imagination," says Steve Loftus, president and chief executive officer of Sun-Maid. "At Sun-Maid, we believe in the power of imagination and the importance of listening to our youngest consumers. This new flavor is a testament to that commitment and a delicious addition to our range of snacks."

Sun-Maid's Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins are available nationwide at select Walmart, Meijer, Kroger (starting July 21), and Giant Eagle (starting August 1) stores. This new offering is part of Sun-Maid's mission to provide a world of delicious snacks made with whole fruit.

