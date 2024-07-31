The Rebel Idea, Inc., an Atlanta-based marketing and business development agency, welcomes Maré Chocolate from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to its portfolio of clients. The partnership will bring the flavors of the bespoke Brazilian brand known for its high-quality, organic chocolate products to the U.S. market.

By partnering with native communities to source traceable and sustainable cocoa and paying fair prices, Maré Chocolate is committed to leveraging the cocoa business to scale and accelerate the conservation of the Amazon and Atlantic Forests, two of the planet's most essential and biodiverse biomes.

All products are crafted in Rio de Janeiro, and strict quality control ensures they preserve most of their healthy qualities.

"We opened our factory in 2016 to become a healthy food reference with a sustainable and responsible production line. To guarantee we create a good product for our customers, we take the time to roast, grind, and process the beans. We use traditional stone grinders to avoid overheating and losing their flavor and nutritional value. Care for the final product starts with working with farmers and local communities. That guarantees that the cocoa beans are the best, produced responsibly and sustainably," says Roberto Maciel, sales director and brand co-founder.

By entering the largest chocolate market in the world, the brand aims to increase its global market share and be a bigger force for good. More market share means working with even more local communities and strengthening the region's economy through a fair, transparent, and traceable supply chain.

"For us, bringing Maré Chocolate to the US market is a testament to a vision. We believe that good companies, with good products, will always find their place in the minds and hearts of customers; our job is to streamline the path and speed up those connections," said Nauro Rezende Jr., The Rebel Idea's director of sales and new business.

With a wide range of bean-to-bar, plant-based, organic, and traceable, healthy chocolate products, including vegan and sugar-free options, Maré's products are expected to be available in the U.S. market by early 2025.

