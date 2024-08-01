Chocxo has launched its latest product, Dark Milk Chocolate Cookies & Creme Cups. Chocolate lovers can find these sweet bites now at Costco and Loblaws locations throughout Canada, and rolling out in the U.S. this fall to various retailers and grocers. Direct shipping is paused for summer and will resume in October.

With only 4 grams of sugar per cup, Chocxo’s Dark Milk Chocolate Cookies & Creme Cups deliver on the brand’s better-for-you promise. Chocxo maintains its high standard of quality by using only organic ingredients without any sugar substitutes to deliver a refined twist on a nostalgic flavor favorite with lower amounts of sugar. The product features a rich dark milk chocolate shell, made from a combination of 85% cacao dark chocolate and milk chocolate, filled with a vanilla-infused center with crunchy, gluten-free chocolate cookie bits, and topped with even more crunchy chocolate cookie bits.

A decade ago, Chocxo set out to make delicious chocolate—and to make it better for people and the planet, per the company. The brand has since become known for indulgent chocolates that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners), with simple, high-quality organic ingredients.

For more information about Chocxo and its range of better-for-you-and-the-planet chocolate offerings, visit chocxo.com.

