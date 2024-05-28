Chocxo recently introduced its newest product, Organic Dark Chocolate Lemon Crème Cups, which it showcased at the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

The cup includes a rich 72% dark chocolate shell filled with a creamy lemon-infused white chocolate center. The sweet brightness of the center balances the richness of the dark chocolate shell, per the brand. Its chocolatier's recipe delivers indulgence with a fresh taste for the season, with only 4 grams of sugar per cup.

With more than a century of chocolate-making experience among its team, Chocxo’s chocolatiers are celebrating a decade of crafting a line of premium chocolates from simple, organic ingredients that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols). Chocxo chocolates are made from sustainably-sourced cocoa beans that are naturally more flavorful, and require less sugar. Chocxo is also a partner of RePurpose Global, and all Chocxo products are Certified Plastic Neutral. All Chocxo chocolates are made in Vancouver, BC and are available for shippin worldwide.

Related: VIDEO: Chocxo on its lower-sugar, organic chocolate products