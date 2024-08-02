Ganong, Canada’s oldest chocolate and candy company, has acquired the Sixlets Candies license and the Color It Candy brand.

Ganong is revitalizing the brand, bringing back the colorful, whimsical candy-coated treats as everyday snacks and seasonal goodies. Various skus will be launched across retail channels and will be available in U.S. markets this fall, and Ganong is currently taking pre-orders for Color It Candy to follow the Sixlets relaunch.

“There is no better caretaker for Sixlets and Color It Candy than Ganong,” says Bryana Ganong, CEO. “Sixlets has been a sweet favorite for more than half a century and evokes instant nostalgia for many. Our long history of quality aligns perfectly with these iconic brands. We are excited to introduce them to a new generation of candy lovers.

This milestone builds on Ganong’s rich history, offering a nostalgic and exciting new adventure in the candy world. With over 150 years of excellence, Ganong is renowned for its innovation and trusted quality. The company’s blend of traditional craftsmanship, modern techniques, state-of-the-art facilities, and proven track record in confectionery production makes it the perfect steward for Sixlets and Color It Candy, per the brand. This acquisition expands Ganong’s portfolio and leverages its expertise to elevate the Sixlets brand.

“This relaunch is about rekindling the joy and excitement that Sixlets brings to every occasion,” adds Ganong. “We are committed to delivering the same delightful taste and fun that has made Sixlets a cherished candy for generations.” By revitalizing a nostalgic favorite like Sixlets, Ganong continues to honor its legacy while paving the way for new, sweet adventures.

Commercial trials are currently underway. Sixlets will be shipped to U.S. retailers this October, with plans to enter the Canadian market in early 2025.

Sixlets: A sweet story

Sixlets has been delighting candy lovers for generations. First introduced by Leaf Brands of Illinois in 1960, Sixlets combine chocolate flavours with the colorful fun of hard candies. They quickly became a staple in candy aisles and households across the U.S.

Sixlets are small, round candies with a crunchy outer shell and a rich, chocolatey center. The name was inspired by the original packaging, which contained six candies. The packaging evolved over time but not before the brand became an iconic staple in the U.S. confectionary industry, represented by the youthful and fun Mr. Sixlets character.

For more than six decades, Sixlets has maintained their charm and become a favorite for candy lovers of all ages.

