Brett Parker, Candy Industry multimedia specialist, was recently able to connect with Shalini Stansberry, vice president marketing, Kinder Snacking at Ferrero, about the brand's new product launches.





Brett Parker: Can you please tell us about new candy products you have hitting the market?

Shalini Stansberry: In September, we celebrate the one-year anniversary of Kinder Chocolate in the U.S. What we’ve learned is parents appreciate that Kinder Chocolate is made with their kids in mind, leading to a strong repeat purchase rate of 45%, compared to the 32% on an average tier one launch. Kinder Chocolate is a top 3 new brand innovation in 2024 within Mainstream Chocolate and was recognized as Kantar’s 2024 Product of the Year winner in the chocolate category (survey of 40,000 people by Kantar). To continue the brand’s momentum, we’re introducing a laydown bag of regular sized bars, a great option for parents looking to stock up their pantry for back-to-school, sharing with large groups at end of summer get-togethers, and Halloween trick-or-treating.





BP: You mentioned these products employ new snack innovations; how did the creation of these products differ from your candy from the past?

SS: Kinder Chocolate comprises a thin chocolate shell with a creamy milky filling, in a flavor and texture combination kids enjoy. Both sizes of bar found in the Single and Share size at front-end as well as the mini format found in bag form in the aisle are individually wrapped, perfect for handing out to kids. Lastly, Kinder Chocolate is free of preservatives and colorants, which parents love. The introduction of the Laydown bag gives parents a larger bar than the mini in the aisle for pantry stock up, lunchboxes, and sharing in larger groups.





BP: Will the marketing of these products differ from marketing methods you've employed in the past?

SS: With Kinder Chocolate approaching its one-year anniversary, we’re continuing to focus on building Consumer Awareness and Brand Equity. We’ve developed a campaign and creative assets that resonate well with consumers and will continue to showcase what makes Kinder Chocolate distinctive and how it fits into the lives of consumers. We plan to continue to support the brand during key moments that matter to consumers in the coming year. The campaign will continue to take a lighthearted fun approach reminding parents to find moments of connection with their kids. It will leverage influencer and media partnerships, shoppable media, displays, satellite media tour, and in-store sampling at retailers.





BP: Has the creation of these products taught you any new ideals or methods you wish to use on future products?

SS: We know that consumers really appreciate the great taste of Kinder Chocolate, and that the product uses no preservatives or artificial ingredients. Parents and their kids are enjoying the chocolate bars as a treat while finding shared moments of enjoyment together as a family. We’re continuing to lean into both of those insights in developing new products for the U.S market.





BP: Have these products sparked any new ideas going into the future?

SS: Having spontaneous moments of fun and connection with loved ones has taken on even greater importance over the past few years. We’re planning to launch new products that will continue to support these moments. More to come!

