Illinois-based nuEra has launched the Alchemy Ratio line of products, including both gummies and vape cartridges.

This product line is crafted to provide consumers with a more balanced cannabis experience, delivering targeted relief through a precise blend of cannabinoids. Alchemy Ratio products are formulated to deliver functional benefits by combining various cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBC, and CBG, each known for unique properties.

These cannabinoids are meticulously blended to provide specific benefits:

Dragon Fruit - Balance (8 CBD:1 THC): Ideal for all-day use with mild psychoactivity

Black Raspberry - Dream Potion (5 CBN:1 THC): Designed for enhancing sleep quality

Orange Pineapple - Healing (20 CBD:1 THC): Extra strength for high CBD seekers

Watermelon Mint - Calming (3CBD:2THC:1CBN): A blend for mind and body relaxation

Cranberry Lime - Pain Relief (3 CBD:2 THC:1 CBG): Targeted relief for inflammation

Root Beer - Enlightenment (1 CBC:1 THC): Designed to enhance brain function and mood

“Our Alchemy Ratio line is a game-changer for those seeking a more functional and medicinal approach to cannabis,” says Jonah Rapino, director of marketing at nuEra. “We are thrilled to offer a product that not only meets the needs of our diverse customer base but also enhances their overall well-being, in two of our customers’ favorite formats: gummies and vapes.”

Alchemy Ratio products are now available at nuEra locations in Aurora, Champaign, Chicago, DeKalb, East Peoria, Pekin, and Urbana.

Related: CEO shares insights on cannabis confectionery trends