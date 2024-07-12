As of 2022, data reports that 75% of edibles purchased fall under the gummy category, and Ripple, the creators of Ript, an edibles brand, is giving the people what they want: reportedly Colorado’s most affordable, heavy-hitting, and fast-acting gummies.

To produce a tasty, high-quality, and potent gummy, the brains behind Ript hone in on prioritizing “product quality over packaging and marketing expenses,” enclosing the edibles in simple mylar pouches. By investing in the product, not the packaging, Ript has successfully dominated over 200 dispensaries—averaging 100k units sold each month. From the daily user to the cannacurious, anyone can "get Ript."

We recently touched base with Justin Singer, CEO and co-founder of Ripple about Ript and its growth.





Liz Parker: How did the idea for Ript come about?

Justin Singer: We’d developed the first fast-acting cannabis products in the country with Ripple, then spent years convincing consumers that our “fast-acting” claim was clinically validated. Unfortunately, while we were busy running clinical trials, our competitors decided to simply make the claims we were trying to prove. We were at our wits’ end trying to explain to our customers the difference between proof and bullsh*t, and we came to realize that Colorado’s weak product regulation and enforcement paradigm had created an environment where the only reliable way to attract new customers was price. Fortunately, we knew we could produce gummies at a lower cost than our competitors because efficient manufacturing is the bedrock of our company culture.

When THC costs began to drop precipitously in late 2022, we saw an opportunity to pass those savings on to consumers. Our strategy was to introduce a version of Costco’s Kirkland Signature concept to a market where consumers were getting taken advantage of at the register. The response was overwhelming. Gummy consumers immediately demonstrated their price sensitivity, moving to Ript en masse. Within weeks, it became clear that the lower price was creating volumes that more than made up for the reduced gross margins, and we’ve been on a rocketship ever since.

LP: What made you decide to put the gummies in mylar pouches?

JS: The money is in the gummy. So many brands spend big on premium packaging and expensive marketing for subpar products. We spent all that we could on the technology underlying Ript. The product is hard-hitting, fast-acting, and clean label because we did the work to make it so. At a value price point, we knew that consumers would try it even if the packaging wasn’t fancy, and we knew those same consumers would return if the product was effective. To date, we’ve spent zero dollars marketing Ript. Its growth is 100% word of mouth. Ultimately, vanishingly few people care about the packaging so long as the price is right and the product is great.

LP: What are some trends in the cannabis gummy category right now?

JS: The largest trend are brands claiming their gummies to be fast-acting because of “nanotechnology,” while there is zero evidence to back up these claims.

LP: Do you have any new products coming out for the rest of 2024?

JS: We will be launching a premium live rosin Ript gummy late in the third quarter. Ript has found its following in the affordable edibles space, and there are still consumers looking for a more premium experience, which we intend to provide.

LP: What’s your favorite Ript product to enjoy?

JS: My favorite Ript product is our strain-specific, live rosin gummies, Ript on Rosin. Our team has done a fantastic job of highlighting the robust terpenes in these gummies while also ensuring that they’re utterly delicious. Also, the live rosin experience is unmatched in my opinion.

